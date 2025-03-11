VNR: OSSAP-SDGs Holds Regional Consultation For SDGs In S’South

Share

As part of Nigeria’s preparations for its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) convened a regional consultation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, bringing together key stakeholders from across the South-South region.

According to Desmond Utomwen, SA Media to SSAP-SDGs, the consultation provided a platform for government officials, civil society organisations, academia, private sector representatives, and marginalised groups to assess progress on the SDGs, identify challenges, and share best practices.

Discussions focused on strengthening grassroots ownership, accountability, and partnerships to accelerate implementation.

Findings from the consultation would be incorporated into Nigeria’s third VNR, scheduled for presentation at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in July 2025.

In her address, delivered by her Senior Technical Adviser, Dr. Bala Yunusa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, emphasised the importance of broad-based, inclusive consultations in ensuring Nigeria’s VNR reflects diverse perspectives.

She said: “The VNRs are most useful when conducted through an inclusive, participatory process. “This is why we are here—to consult widely with key stakeholders across all segments of society. “This is our ‘whole-ofgovernment and whole-ofsociety’ approach to SDG implementation in Nigeria.”

