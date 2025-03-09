VJ Adams: You can live with multiple dreams, win legitimately

Share

Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, is a man of many talents. He started his career as a Television presenter with Soundcity TV and contested for Next Movie Star Reality Show. The doors of his multiple creative talent opened. Now, VJ Adam is known as a Nigerian video jockey, an actor, entrepreneur, a musician and an Executive Producer. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares some of the qualities that have kept him in check, which other young people can borrow from

You have been known as hard working Television host and now, you are a recognised celebrity with your television shows on MTV base. Tell us about “KnowYourmusic show on MTV base and “OFFTHETOp on BET. How did they come alive?

I was blessed to secure a partnership deal with Paramount, where I can executive produce the shows I create and they give me distribution.. it’s a great feeling to finally own my intellectual properties on TV.

Last year, popular actress, Bimbo Ademoye gave you credit and shout out on her Instagram for designing the roll out campaign for all six movies released in 2024. How was it working on all those projects?

I can’t take all the credit. I have to use this opportunity to thank the actors as well for agreeing to my crazy ideas to promote the movies. I start thinking of the roll out plans before we started filming. I go on set on some days just to feel the energy and sometimes flesh out the promotional ideas even further and I’m thankful to God that people love the Public Relations campaigns and it translated to the over 40 million views and counting on the movies.

There was a time you moved into fashion in 2015 with Embruto by VJ adams but in 2024, we saw something more refreshing and bigger with VIF by VJ adams. How far are you willing to take this fashion journey?

You see, Fashion is one of the things I’ve created that will outlive me. Even when I’m no more, I can will all the equity to family. So, it’s without a doubt, one of the most important things I’ve created so far.

February 8, 2025 marked 10 years since the release of your smash Fuji hit “Gbemisoke “ featuring Pasuma and Reminise but you seem to have put music in the back burner since your album in 2018. Any plans on 2025 ?

To be honest, I’ve gotten a number of messages asking why I stopped making music. I stopped enjoying creating music when it solely became a numbers game. Don’t get me wrong. Numbers are very important in data , spread and numbers help analyse the market. However, when it becomes the only factor in deciding what a good song is, that’s no longer Art. That’s commerce if you ask me. I’ll be back in the studio as we are making more movies this year. So, I’ll create the sound tracks like I did on some of the movies in the past.

What are your predictions or plans for 2025. More movies or music?

I think 2025 is a collaboration year. If you’ve built a sustainable career where you have nothing more to prove, collaboration is important to scale your ideas and reach a wider audience.

How would you describe your ability as a multi-talented personality?

A blessing and a curse if you ask me. But you see, 2025, the DJ part of me , the Actor part of me are top priorities. I’ve been blessed with a lot of talents and all I’m really trying to do is show anyone coming after me it is possible to fulfill your potential living multiple dreams and winning in life legitimately.

From an investment standpoint, what are some of the other areas you’re willing to invest in?

A few Airbnb would be great. A games arcade too. I kinda miss owning a game centre. I’ve invested a lot in Esports/ Gaming over the years filling up 4,000 capacity venues multiple times and giving gamers something exciting to look forward to. So, yeah, my own game arcade would be nice.

What was the most important lesson 2024 taught you ?

Your dreams are valid.. Make sure you place alot of value on your Time.

You are an inspiration to a lot of young people in Nigeria and beyond. How have you been impactful to youths around you?

I have been able to show to a large audience it is possible to win legitimately. That’s the most important thing for me. Anything I do personally for people, I’m not willing to discuss. Also VJ apprentice search I do to help mentor anyone willing to pursue a career in pop culture broadcasting, my gaming franchise CVGC looks out for youths interested in ESports and help them earn amongst many other things …

What do you think every Nigerian youth needs to get by in the current realities of life?

To get by, I would say that the youth needs to learn, practice then earn.. become great at anything you choose to do. Also don’t take collaborations for granted.

There are many vices in the world as they say. How have you been able to keep your head up and high?

Regarding vices – My father always said remember the son of whom you are. That’s enough to keep me in check.

I have no pressure whatsoever.. I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot of remarkable things while failing at some and take the learnings in the process. What is mine will never pass me by and what isn’t will never get to me even if it’s as close as my upper and lower lip. That keeps me at peace.

