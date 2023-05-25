New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
VJ Adams To Teenager: Don’t Be In An Hurry To Leave Your Parents House

Popular media personality, VJ Adams, has advised teenagers against moving out of their parent’s houses in a hurry.

The On-Air Personality said the current trend of teenagers renting their own apartments isn’t good from an economic perspective.

According to him, those whose parents live in good locations should remain with their parents till their mid and late 20s to save money that they would have paid for rent.

He said, “If you are 17, 18, I don’t know why you are in a hurry to leave your parents, especially if your parents live in good proximity areas like Ikeja, Gbagada, Ogbudu, you know, central areas like Yaba, Surulere. Why are you trying to leave your parents’ house?

“You don’t need freedom. Think about it. If you are 17, in the next ten years, you will be 27, if you save N3 million every year like you pay rent, tell yourself that you are paying rent N3m every year, you would have saved N30m in ten years.”

“At 27, you move out of your parent’s house and you buy a house or even if you want to rent a house, you will be renting a house the way you want to do it. You would be able to furnish it properly.”

VJ Adams added that he moved out of his parent’s house early because of his job.

May 29: Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu
Seun Kuti Departs Nigeria To Switzerland For Europe Tour

