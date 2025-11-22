Vivacity Development Partners Lasepa To Boost Lagos Carbon

Vivacity Development has convened an international dialogue at COP30, bringing together global climate leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates for a strategic side event themed “Designing Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging the Lagos Carbon Market for Climate Resilience and Inclusive Growth.”

The event took place at the Global Carbon Council (GCC) Climate Action Hub, Blue Zone, Pavilion in Belem, Brazil and it was co-hosted by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), the session explored how cities and emerging economies can build climate resilient workforces and unlock inclusive economic opportunities through carbon markets, remediation projects, and green innovation.

Engr. Oluwakemi Chief Host and Chief Executive Officer of Vivacity Development, delivered the opening address, emphasizing the urgent need for climate action that creates accessible, future-focused job pathways. She noted that the Lagos Carbon Market represents “a transformative opportunity to strengthen climate resilience, expand economic participation, and empower communities through innovation and skills development.”