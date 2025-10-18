Vitel Wireless Ushers In New Era Of Smart Connectivity, Security In Nigeria

Vitel Wireless Limited, Nigeria’s newest GSM Operator licensed by the Nigerian Communications Com- mission (NCC), is officially launching its nationwide operations; marking a ma- jor step forward in the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape.

Vitel Wireless combines reliability with innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless connectivity and intelligent solutions across the country. The company’s services go beyond communication; they integrate safety, mobility, and smart systems to enhance how individuals, businesses, and communities connect.

According to the Executive Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engr Kenneth Nwabueze, at the heart of the telco’s mission is a bold vision to redefine mobile communication through technology that not only connects people but also protects them. From IoT-driven devices and smart logistics solutions to AI-powered safety analytics, Vitel Wireless, he said, is pioneering a new frontier in Nigeria’s mobile ecosystem. “Vitel Wireless is more than a telecom brand — it’s a movement toward a smarter, safer, and more connected Nigeria.

Our goal is to bridge technology and humanity, using mobile innovation to improve lives, empower businesses, and strengthen national security,” Engr. Nwabueze said. He stated that the Vitel Wireless team has inter- connected with all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria, including MTN, Airtel, and Glo, and has a roaming agreement with MTN for nationwide rollout, extending Vitel Wireless coverage as one of the largest networks in Nigeria. Vitel Wireless has partnered with NCC and various law enforcement agencies to define and sup- port key regulatory frame- works that now govern the nation’s telecom space in personal and public safety.