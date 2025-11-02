Vitel Wireless Unveils Smart Business Network To Redefine Corporate Communication In Nigeria

Vitel Wireless, a rising force in Nigeria’s telecom innovation space, has officially launched its nationwide network, promising to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

The unveiling, held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, attracted business leaders, SME owners, and technology enthusiasts eager to experience a new era of affordable, reliable, and secure enterprise connectivity.

Designed to merge traditional GSM capabilities with modern cloud-based systems, Vitel’s platform aims to give Nigerian businesses a smarter, more integrated communication ecosystem that enhances efficiency, safety, and scalability.

Welcoming guests, the Executive Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engr. Kenneth Nwabueze, described the innovation as more than just a communication solution but a growth engine for enterprises of all sizes.

“We understand the challenges small and large businesses face in managing communication costs and team coordination,” Nwabueze said.

“Our network delivers a cost-effective, secure, and scalable solution that connects people, protects operations, and drives business growth, whether you’re a logistics firm, school, hospital, or startup.”

At the core of Vitel’s offerings is its Closed User Group (CUG), a feature that allows organisations to connect up to 50 users under a single private network, enjoy free internal calls and SMS (from Xphone to Xphone), and access discounted data bundles.

The service also supports 24/7 auto-attendant systems, staff extensions, and enterprise-level tracking and safety tools through its proprietary SecureMe and Oga-App platforms. The CUG model, Nwabueze explained, empowers organisations to communicate seamlessly across teams while cutting operational costs.

It also supports international connectivity at discounted rates, making it easier for SMEs and corporates to expand their reach across borders.

Speaking on product features, Chiobi Ben Odera, Head of Product Marketing at Vitel Wireless, said the company’s mission is to help Nigerian businesses become smarter, safer, and more connected through technology.

“Every business today needs tools that boost performance and productivity,” Odera said. “With our CUG and Location Awareness Technology (LAT), organisations can streamline internal communication, enhance accountability, and project a more professional image while saving costs.”

He explained that the Location Awareness Technology (LAT) integrates three smart tools — SecureMe, Oga-App, and Location-Based Services (LBS) — to provide real-time visibility over workforce, assets, and logistics operations.

At the event, guests witnessed a live demonstration of the SecureMe safety app, which allows users to activate live tracking only when necessary, and the Oga-App, which verifies staff attendance using GPS and automatically generates performance and payroll analytics.

With its bold entry into Nigeria’s telecom landscape, Vitel Wireless is positioning itself as a catalyst for digital transformation — redefining how teams communicate, collaborate, and grow in a competitive, tech-driven economy.