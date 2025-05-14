Vitamin D May Help Prevent Colorectal Cancer, Improve Survival –Study

Share

A recent literature review of 50 studies and over one million participants has found that vitamin D may help decrease the risk of colorectal cancer as well as improve survival for people with the disease.

The findings were published in the journal ‘Nutrients’. Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer for women and the second most common cancer type for men.

Researchers explained that vitamin D helps the immune system, such as by helping to decrease inflammation. It also has specific anti-cancer effects, such as supporting programmed cell death and stopping uncontrolled cell growth.

Levels of serum vitamin D may be of particular importance. They cite studies that found that higher levels of serum vitamin D were related to better survival from colorectal cancer. Higher vitamin D could also limit colorectal cancer recurrence.

Share