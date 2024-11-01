Vitamin D Deficiency Can Lead To Autoimmune Diseases-Study

Share

A Canadian study has found that vitamin D deficiency early in life is associated with a higher risk of autoimmune diseases.

The study is published in the journal ‘Science Advances’. An autoimmune disease is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells.

According to the researchers from McGill University in Canada, during childhood, the thymus helps train immune cells to distinguish between the body’s own tissues and harmful invaders.

A vitamin D deficiency at that stage of life causes the thymus to age more quickly, the researchers discovered. The thymus is the organ primarily responsible for the production and maturation of immune cells; including small lymphocytes that protect the body against foreign antigens.

The thymus is the source of cells that will live in the lymphoid tissues and supports their maturation and proper function. “An aging thymus leads to a ‘leaky’ immune system,” said lead author John White, a Professor in and Chair of McGill’s Department of Physiology.

“This means the thymus becomes less effective at filtering out immune cells that could mistakenly attack healthy tis – sues, increasing the risk of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes.”

