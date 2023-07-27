Vitality Health International Partners Leadway Health, Strengthens Health Insurance

Vitality Health International, an innovative health insurer from South Africa, has boosted its insurance service, offering specifically customised product for Nigeria’s leading employers. The health insurance offering is unique because it focuses on well-being, aimed at positively impacting people’s health outcomes while improving and protecting their lives.

Vitality Health International is owned by multi-award winning South African insurer, Discovery, which changed the insurance landscape with their Vitality Shared-value Insurance model that rewards people for healthy living. Leadway Health, a subsidiary of Lead- way Holdings and sister company of Leadway Assurance company limited, is Vitality Health International’s in-country insurance partner.

The company uses experience gleaned from its leading presence in West Africa with over 50 years of insurance experience in Nigeria, which customers have come to know and trust. CEO of Leadway Health, Dr. Tokunbo Alli at the official launch of the partnership, said through the partnership with Vitality Health, the company wants to play an important role in the efforts towards universal health care (UHC) in Nigeria. “Our goal is to help improve the provision of care and the quality of life for Vitality Health International members and their families, in order to accelerate the achievement of our collective vision,” he said.

Vitality is a globally recognised programme which rewards people for engaging in healthy behaviours. Members are encouraged to ‘know their health’, take steps to improve their health and get rewarded for meeting their goals. By completing their weekly goals members close their ‘fuel bar’ and successfully earn rewards. They can choose to redeem vouchers from MTN or other alternative partners such as Uber and Jumia, through the Vitality Africa app.

Emma Knox, CEO of Vitality Health International says: “Vitality Health International has a core purpose running through everything we do: To make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. “The foundation of the Vitality Shared-value model is to reward people for healthier behaviours, which also improves their physical and mental well-being, while improving productivity and decreasing the employer’s insurance or ‘health risk’.

Through this model Vitality Health International is contributing towards a healthier society by making businesses and their employees healthier.” All members of Vitality Health Insurance are offered an on-site wellness experience, fully funded by the health insurance product. Vitality Health Checks, conducted by experienced and healthcare wellness specialists, are an essential aspect of the Vitality programme enabling an individual to better understand their health and how to improve it risks.