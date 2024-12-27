Vitafoam’s Revenue Soars Amid Pressures From FX, Debt Costs

Share

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc posted a stellar 56 per cent year-onyear (YoY) revenue growth to N82.64 billion in its 2024 full-year results, marking a significant outperformance of its 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent.

Despite this remarkable top-line achievement, the company’s bottom-line performance underscores escalating challenges, driven by surging foreign exchange (FX) losses and ballooning finance costs.

The company reported a gross profit margin improvement to 37 per cent from 33 per cent in 2023, reflecting enhanced pricing power or disciplined cost management.

However, escalating FX losses, which soared by an alarming 249 per cent YoY to N12.72 billion, overshadowed operational gains.

These losses, tied to dollar-denominated obligations, dragged operating profit margins down to 9.21 per cent, a sharp drop from 13 per cent in the prior year.

Consequently, pre-tax profit plunged 80 per cent to N1.15 billion, with pretax and post-tax margins squeezed to 1.39 per cent and 1.15 per cent, respectively.

Vitafoam attributed the FX losses to exposure from foreign-currency-denominated assets and liabilities, a persistent challenge in Nigeria’s volatile currency environment.

While the company relies on foreign currency bank accounts as a natural hedge and sets limits on net asset exposure, the sharp rise in FX losses indicates these measures are proving inadequate.

Analysts suggest that adopting more sophisticated hedging instruments and diversifying currency exposures will be critical for restoring stability to its margins.

Adding to the pressure, finance costs skyrocketed by 231 per cent YoY to N6.75 billion, with interest expenses substantially eroding earnings.

The company’s interest coverage ratio stands at a precarious 1.13x, raising concerns about its ability to comfortably service debt obligations.

Despite these headwinds, Vitafoam’s stock has delivered an 8.64 per cent year-to-date (YtD) gain, outperforming its 7.58 per cent YtD return in 2023 and ranking it among the top performers in the consumer goods sector on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Share

Please follow and like us: