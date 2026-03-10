Vitafoam Shareholders Approve N3.75bn Dividend, Bonus Shares

Shareholders of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc have approved a dividend payout of N3.75 billion for the financial year ended September 30, 2025, alongside a bonus share issue and other corporate resolutions aimed at strengthening the company’s capital structure. The approvals were granted during the company’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

According to resolutions passed at the meeting, shareholders approved a dividend of N3.00 per share, amounting to N3,752,532,192, to be distributed to shareholders whose names appeared on the company’s register of members at the close of business on February 6, 2026.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of Mr. Ademola O. Bolarinde and Mr. Achike Charles Umunna as directors of the company after their retirement by rotation.

In addition, the board of directors was authorized to determine the remuneration of the company’s auditors, while Rev. Ibiyinka Elusade, Mr. S.B. Adenrele and Mr. Gbadebo Olatokunbo were reelected as members of the audit committee.

The AGM also approved the directors’ fees for the 2025/2026 financial year, as well as the renewal of recurrent transactions required for the company’s dayto-day operations with related companies, in line with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited governing related-party transactions.