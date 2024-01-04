Vitafoam Restates Commitment To CSR, Celebrates First Baby of 2024

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture, welcomed the first three babies of 2024 with an array of gifts at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital. This initiative is part of Vitafoam’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), focusing on healthcare, education, and community development. Mrs. Praise Kelechi- Opara, the mother of the first baby, Adaeze, received a storage wooden baby cot, baby mattress, nursing pillow, baby comfy, and breast- feeding cover. Mrs. Sanni Suliat, mother of the second baby, received a cottage wooden baby cot, baby mattress, and complete baby comfy.

Mrs. Omotoyosi Sanni, mother of the third baby, received a cottage wooden baby cot and baby mattress. Vitafoam products were also donated to the hospital staff. Commenting on the gifts to the first three babies of the year 2024, Vitafoam’s Supply Chain Director, Mr. Ola Ogunfeyitimi, emphasised the strategic importance of healthcare, education, and community development to human capital development. He expressed delight that this year’s first three babies were born within 15 minutes.

“Celebrating the first baby of the year in partnership with Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, is an age-long tradition at Vitafoam. This event has been consistently celebrated for many years and we hope to sustain. “Our CSR policy sits on a tripod of healthcare, education and community development. As a caring family brand, and a proud provider of sleep solutions, we are here again to celebrate and provide quality Vitafoam products to the first three babies, their parents, the management and the dedicated staff of the Lagos island maternity hospital.

Through these sleep solutions, we strive to enhance the comfort of both the new babies and their mothers,” explains Ogunfeyitimi. Corroborating him, Vita- foam’s Commercial Director, Alhaji Dahiru Gambo, emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, noting that their goal extends beyond profit to putting smiles on people’s faces.