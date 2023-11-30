Vitafoam Donates Classrooms, Furniture To Borno School

In a decisive move to assist the Borno State Government where insurgency has ravaged many schools, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. has donated a block of four classrooms and 40 sets of furniture to Budum Primary School, Maiduguri Metropolitan Area Council. The recent corporate gesture is consistent with Vitafoam’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, which places premium on Education and Healthcare among others.

“We recognised the effort of state Governor, Babagana Zulum in trying to bring back education because everybody has realised that basic education is very important to development of any child. “And that’s why the investment around education is done and vital to growth and development. You will be sure that the harm on children on the streets or joining terrorists to cause mayhem all over the place will be drastically reduced if we are able to get these little ones out of the streets and those ones (terrorists) would not be able to have them for nefarious activities.

“We have built four befitting blocks of classrooms, with desks and learning materials for pupils in Budum Primary School and we are trying to support the efforts to of the state government,” said Vitafoam’s Group Managing Director, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi. Adeniyi, who showered encomiums on the efforts of the administration of Governor Babagana Zu- lum of Borno State to revamp education, explained that the school project was also in honour of an illustrious son of the state, the late Abbagana Abatca, who until his death, served Vitafoam meritoriously as the Technical Development Director.

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, commended the company for its CSR initiatives that led to the successful construction and handing-over of the four befitting blocks of classrooms at Budum Primary School in Maiduguri. Kadafur, who represented the state governor, appealed to other companies, to emulate Vitafoam’s good gesture towards the development of education in the state, especially at this trying time of the recovery process. He also appealed to the company to expand its base in the state to provide job opportunities for the indi- genes.