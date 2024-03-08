Vitafoam Declares N1.95BN Dividend for Shareholders

Shareholders of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc have commended the company’s board and management for sustaining positive rate of return despite the inclement operating environment, which affects profit margin of many blue chip manufacturing companies in Nigeria. The leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture had at its 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, yesterday, declared a dividend of N1.95 billion, which translates into N1.56 kobo per Ordinary Share of 50 kobo each.

Vitafoam posted a revenue of N52.986 billion in September 2023, an increase of 14 per cent compared to N46.310 bil- lion in the preceding year and the highest in the last five years. In approving the dividend, shareholders showered encomium on the company’s board and management for the stella performance in the period of economic downturn. “A look at the performance of Vitafoam shows a company that is resilient. In Nigeria today, inflation is on the rise while manufacturers are facing hard time on sourcing forex to buy raw materials.

Many companies have gone under. It is therefore commendable to see that Vitafoam is able to grow profit and pay dividend, which is even a bit higher than the previous one. “We must commend the efforts of the board and management team . This year’s performance shows that the future is bright,” says Mathew Akinlade, President, Noble Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA). Corroborating him, the National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Dr Anthony Omojola, also commended the company for sustaining positive rate of return at a period many companies are struggling to remain in business in Nigeria.

In her address, Vita- foam’s Chairman, Professor Rosemary Egonmowan, who announced her retirement from the board, reviewed the tough operating environment, expressed delight that the conpany was able to achieve an outstanding performance. She assured the shareholders that Vitafoam would continue to innovate for enhanced competitive edge. “The company will intensify innovation and invest significantly in the brand while maintaining solid relationship with the trade partners and other stakeholders towards ensuring sustainable profitability of business.” explained Egonmowan. Vitafoam’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, noted that last year’s growth was a testament to the company’s leadership position, saying: