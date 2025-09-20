Visual Conference And Photography Awards 2025 Set To Unlock New Opportunities

The organiser of the Visual Conference and Photography Awards 2025, Idara Adiakpan, has disclosed that this year’s edition of the event is designed to unlock new opportunities by creating plat- form for creatives and artists, including photographers, art lovers, and creative leaders to showcase their works, learn, and network as well as connect with industry veterans.

According to her, ‘‘the conference and award platform is aimed at contributing to the human capital and economic value development of creatives thereby enhancing the overall growth of the photography industry and the country at large.

Adiakpan noted; ‘‘our vision is to build a platform for photographers and creatives through a community give-back initiative and an award programme that is stan- dardised and industrialised to recognise and validate the timeless works of impact makers, trailblazing in their arts.’’

Scheduled to hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, between October 9 and 10, 2025, it will feature among others an art ex- hibition, with 31 exhibitors from across the 31 LGAs of Akwa Ibom State, expert-led panel discussions, networking and mentorship opportunities, product sponsor ships from partners, and Visual Award Night celebrating the brilliance shaping Akwa Ibom and Nigeria’s creative future.

With the Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa as the Special Guest of Honour and Pastor Eno Umo as the Host Governor, some of the guest speakers at the event include Nigeria’s renowned and award-winning creative and pho- tographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; Adeagbo Ayomide, Special Assistant to the President on Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy; Aisha Augie-Kuta, Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC); Emmanuel Oyekele, Visual Artist; Edu- wem Ukpong, Creative Director, PhotoF- reak Studios; Henry Oji (BigH), Fine Art and Wedding Photographer; and Mueg- beyogho N Courage, Photographer Adiakpan invites all creatives and lovers of arts and photography to take advantage of the platform, saying, ‘‘be a part of the conference that’s redefining art, culture, and creativity in Nigeria. Ev- ery creative has a vision but what if you could take that vision further?’’