Visitors, students excited at exhibition inspired by Soyinka’s The Interpreters,The Oceans

Visitors and art enthusiasts were thrilled last Saturday at the commencement of a three-day art exhibition titled: The Oceans and Interpreters, held at the University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology. The long-awaited event, which drew its inspiration from Wole Soyinka’s literary masterpiece, The Interpreters, is exploring the complexities of AfricanAsian relationships and their artistic interpretations. The curator of the exhibition, Nobuo Takamori, excitedly conducted visitors through the legion of artwork of renowned artists featuring from various countries, including Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, Vietnam and Greece. Takamori said the exhibition was very important to Taiwan and Nigeria, because it was the first time “we’re talking about the African-Asian connection and also the boundaries between the two continents. Because it’s a tour exhibition, it was held in Taipei last year. Those who attended the event in Taiwan were very curious about African culture and the historical connection between the two continents.” Representative, Taipei Trade Office, Andy Yih-Ping Li and his wife, Yolanda, an art enthusiast, welcomed participants and visitors at the event.

He said the event was part of promotion of culture, mutual understanding and goodwill between Nigeria and Asia. Yih-Ping Li said: “I think it’s very good because the visitors were more than I expected, and they were very interested in the different topics presented in this exhibition. And especially the young audience, they are curious. So, it’s very good that we have this kind of an interaction.” An excited Yaba Art Museum Curatorial Director’s representative, Dr. Balogun Adeola, underscored the uniqueness of each of the artist’s story. He said: “Basically, one thing about most of them is that they are actually expressing their ideas from the environment. And that is what they are bringing to share with us. So, we all have our stories anyway. And if you’re asked to tell your own story, either in written form, in dance, in music, or in visual art, of course, it’s personal to you. So, you know that is why contemporary art is sort of unique. Therefore, the exhibition is unique.”

The event, organised by the Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos, Yaba Art Museum, YABATECH, Chew’s Culture Foundation, Hong Gah Museum, Solid Art, and Britto Arts Trust, was supported by the National Culture & Arts Foundation of Taiwan, Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp., and Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria. It was part of CCA’s efforts, which, in 2010, began an innovative programme with the aims of filling a gap in the educational system in Nigeria, and many African countries, which tend to ignore the critical methodologies and histories that underpin artistic practice. The centre provides a platform for the development, presentation, and discussion of contemporary visual art and culture. It seeks to create new audiences and to prioritise media such as photography, film and video, performance and installation art, among others.