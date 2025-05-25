Visiting Holy Places In Madina Will Increase Pilgrims’ Faith, Rewards – Cleric

Share

The Chief Imam, Area 10 Mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Alyolawi, has said that a visit to holy places in Madina will increase pilgrims’ Iman (faith) and rewards.

Alyolawi said this in Madina while speaking with newsmen at Miqat, where pilgrims took the ritual bath and made their intention for Umrah or Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that miqat is a designated boundary, a “stated place,” where Muslim pilgrims intending to perform Hajj or Umrah must enter the state of Ihram

This state of consecration involves specific clothing (Ihram garments) and certain restrictions, signifying a shift towards spiritual purity and devotion.

The cleric, who is also a member of the Ulama Committee of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), said that the visit (Ziyarah) was not obligatory, but is highly encouraged in Islam.

“You see, Ziyarah is not obligatory, but it is highly encouraged in Islam. That is the essence of coming to Medina. You will come and increase Iman (faith) and increase your rewards.

“You have so many places to do Ziyarah, most especially the Prophet’s mosque, Haram al-Nabawi. You are expected to go and pray there. One prayer is equivalent to 1,000 prayers anywhere in the world.

“And the Prophet did Ziyarah, and you need to go and do Ziyarah. As-salamu alayka ya Rasulallah. You do not need to cry or beg or do anything. As-salamu alayka ya Rasulallah,” he said.

According to him, there is a special place called Rawdah where pilgrims are expected to go and pray two rakats.

“After praying two rakats, pray, supplicate, ask Allah whatever you want.

The Prophet said that Rawdah is a part of Al-Jannah. And the prayers there are automatically acceptable.

“Now, after that, we have Baki’ah.

You are expected to just move out and go very close to the majority or number of Sahabas lying down there.

“You need to go and see the people who suffered and died because of Islam, and they are there. And they are your pious predecessors,” he said.

The cleric emphasised the need for pilgrims to visit these places to revive their faith (Iman).

According to him, they need to go and see how people who have suffered because of Islam, lied down, including the uncle of the Prophet, Hamza.

“He was killed there. Now you go and see and revive your Iman. Don’t go and create so many innovations there.

“The only thing that you are expected to do there is to go and see and pray and think, and reflect over what has happened there and what can contribute to Islam,” he said.

Alyolawi, there is also the intended Masjid Quba, the first mosque built by the Prophet.

“You are expected to go there and pray and think and ask Allah to grant what you want,” he said.

