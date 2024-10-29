New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
Visitation Panel Report: Otti Sacks ABSU VC, Mgt, Governing Council

In the aftermath of the release and publication of the white paper report of the full visitation Panel set up by governor Alex Otti on Abia State University, Uturu, the governor has approved the sack of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, the entire management and governening council of the university.

Consequently, the governor approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ndukwe Okeudo, a new Management team and Governing Council for the university.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who broke the news, said the governor also appointed former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Agwu U Agwu as Pro Chancellor.

Other appointments include, Mrs. Cathrine Uju Ifejika as Chancellor, Dr. Onwubiko Dike as member Governing Council, two Deputy Vice Chancellors, four members of Senate, two members of the congregation.

