Visionaries, Policymakers, Others Converge In Enugu For S’East Educators Conference

Share

Visionaries, thought leaders, innovators, educators, and policymakers will converge in Enugu for the highly anticipated South East Educators Conference (SEEC) 2025.

The conference, set to transform the future of education in Nigeria, will take place from May 2 to 3, 2025, at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, under the theme: “Advancing Education: Innovation, Leadership & Transformation.”

According to Doris Chinedu-Okoro, Convener of SEEC, the 2025 edition promises to be the most impactful yet, as it brings together a dynamic mix of stakeholders to drive conversations, collaborations, and commitments that will shape the future of education in Nigeria and beyond.

She revealed that keynote speakers at the event include Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross River State and Founder of The Bridge Leadership Foundation.

A respected statesman, Imoke is widely known for his passion for youth development and sustainable leadership. Another keynote speaker is Paul Onwuanibe, CEO of Landmark Group, a trailblazing entrepreneur whose insights into innovation and infrastructure development are expected to challenge educational stakeholders to think boldly and build sustainably.

Also expected to speak at the event are Rotimi Eyitayo, CEO of Teammasters and Education Business School; Chinoso Ogbogu, Co-founder of Sabi Writers; Rhoda Odigboh, Co-founder of The Learning Craft and Head of Africa Programmes at Kizazi; Joy Isa, President of Isa School of Education and an educational strategist; Fisayo Oludipe, education consultant and leadership coach; Susan Charles, learning innovator; Moyo Lifematics, mathematics educator and content creator; Eben Odetola Israel, EdTech advocate; Ogunsola, STEM educator; and Yinka Ogunde, CEO of Edumark Consult. They will be joined by several other influential voices across Africa’s educational and leadership landscape.

Among the anticipated highlights of SEEC 2025 are the Gala Night, a celebration of brilliance, impact, and community; a Movie Night aimed at fostering reflection and bonding through storytelling; the Educator Awards, which will honour exceptional educators who go beyond the call of duty to inspire change; and engaging breakout sessions and masterclasses designed to deliver practical, hands-on learning experiences. There will also be exhibitions and EdTech showcases featuring cutting-edge tools and innovations for the future-ready educator.

Chinedu-Okoro emphasized that SEEC 2025 is not just a conference, but a movement and also a call to action for educators, school owners, government stakeholders, parents, and youth advocates to come together and reimagine the future of learning, teaching, and leadership in Africa.

“We believe education is the engine of national development. SEEC 2025 will equip every stakeholder to not only adapt to change but to drive it,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

