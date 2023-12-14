Vise the Government on the Kaduna Bombing: Tudun Integrity of the Building. Biri Community Disown Suit Seeking N33bn Compensation

Residents of Tudun Biri community yesterday disowned a suit instituted at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, seeking N33 billion compensation from the Federal Government over the Army bomb incident in the village. A supposed resident of the village, Dalhatu Salihu, claimed to have on behalf of the people of Tudun Biri, filed a suit through a lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, at the Federal High Court, Kaduna de- manding the compensation.

However, leaders of the community and some of those affected by the bomb mishap, disclaimed the suit when they visited Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna yesterday. The leaders said they were not aware and did not mandate anyone to file a suit on their behalf, adding that they don’t know anyone by that name from the community. They said they are satisfied with the action of the Federal Government and the support rendered so far by the Kaduna State Government over the incident.

They, however, appealed that in addition to various promises made to them by the government, they have graduates that are jobless, who should be assisted with jobs to ease their pains. Speaking during the thank you visit, the Village Head, Mallam Balarabe Garba, said: “We learnt that some people went to court on our behalf, we are not part of this, we didn’t support this and we didn’t send anyone to go to court. We are peaceful people and we don’t support taking the government to court.

We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna State and Federal Government following the bomb incident.” Also speaking, leader of the Christians in Tudun Biri, Reverend Musa Saidu expressed appreciation to the state government and the Federal Government for the steps taken to support the people of the community over the accident.

The Chief Imam of the community, Mallam Ashiru Ja’afaru, also said they are happy with what the government is doing about the incident, and would support the government to fulfil its promises. Responding, Governor Sani said several parties have made efforts to give the bomb incident religious colouration or politicize it, but being one of the most united communities in Kaduna State, they resisted all the overtures.