Visceral Fat Could Trigger Diabetes –Study

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered a surprising new way the body can fight insulin resistance and diabetes—by boosting a special type of “good” immune cell in fat tissue.

Results of the study which are reported in ‘Nature Communications’, pave the path to developing a medication to treat and prevent type 2 diabetes, potentially replacing or supplementing GLP-1 weight maintenance drugs that lose effectiveness over time.

“One-third of our population is obese or overweight—over the next decade or so, obesity will drive increasing rates of many chronic diseases, including diabetes,” said senior author Partha Dutta, Ph.D., D.V.M., cardiology professor and director of the Center for Cardiovascular Inflammation in Pitt’s Department of Medicine. “Our discovery could be the key to reversing insulin resistance and curing type 2 diabetes.”