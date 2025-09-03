Visa, Zenith Bank Unveil Fleet Solution To Empower Ghanaian Businesses

Visa and Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, have announced their collaboration on a new Fleet Solution for corporate and enterprise customers. According to a press release, the innovative solution aims to digitize fleet and fuel expenses, providing enhanced visibility and accountability for businesses.

“Visa Commercial Fleet Solutions will enable Zenith Bank’s customers to manage their fleet expenses more efficiently with Fleet Cards and a comprehensive Fleet Management System platform. This solution will allow enterprises to equip their drivers with the ability to pay for fuel and vehicle-related expenses while maintaining control and oversight through detailed reporting and controls on the Fleet Management platform,” the statement said.

“We are excited to partner with Zenith Bank to bring this innovative Fleet Solution to the market,” said Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions that drive efficiency and transparency for businesses in Ghana.”

“In today’s evolving landscape of transportation and digital payments, the fusion of finance and fleet management is emerging as a transformative force. Zenith Bank, in strategic partnership with Visa, has introduced a pioneering solution designed to empower fleet operators of all sizes.

This initiative seamlessly bridges the divide between the banking and fleet industries, while enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening security and offering greater flexibility,” said Parker Patton, Global Head of Fleet and Mobility, Visa Inc. Commenting on the partnership, Henry Onwuzurigbo, MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, remarked: “This collaboration with Visa strengthens our position at the forefront of digital banking, offering businesses unparalleled control, visibility and efficiency to drive long-term growth.”