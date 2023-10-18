Visa renews partnership with CAF till 2026

One of the world’s digital payments platforms, Visa, last week renewed its partnership with the Confederation of African Football, with the new relationship lasting till 2026, which establishes Visa as the exclusive digital payment provider for the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The partnership will then span two tournaments, including the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 and the AFCON 2025, both of which will be hosted by Morocco, underscoring Visa’s legacy of empowering athletes and building a more inclusive world through sport.

As the exclusive digital payment provider for the tournament, Visa will bring its payment technology to customers and connect African football’s most passionate and engaged audiences through unique and unforgettable experiences during the tournament. Visa will also launch its Player Escort Program for the tournament, offering children between the ages of 8 and 12 a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to walk alongside their favorite players on the pitch before the games.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the largest and most-loved football tournaments globally, with millions of fans tuning in from around the world to watch Africa’s best teams and players,” says Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our partnership with CAF and the upcoming tournament in Cote d’Ivoire provides a platform for us to enhance the overall fan experience and further connect with our clients, partners, consumers, and the communities in which we do business.”

