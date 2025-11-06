Visa Reaffirms Commitment To Securing Cross-Border Payments With Naira Cards

Visa has reinforced its dedication to supporting Nigerians with secure and reliable access to global commerce through the continued use of bank-issued Naira and USD Visa cards.

This initiative ensures that consumers can conduct international transactions for travel, online shopping, and subscriptions with greater ease and global acceptance. Vice President and Cluster Head for Visa West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, commented on the initiative, stating: “Visa continues to be at the forefront of enabling trusted global commerce.

“Our globally accepted cards provide Nigerians with greater ease and unmatched access wherever Visa is recognized, giving them the confidence to make secure and convenient international payments.” The company’s global payment network is built on advanced security infrastructure designed to detect and prevent fraud in real time, safeguarding every transaction.

Uaboi further added: “We understand how important it is for Nigerians to access goods and services from around the world with ease and confidence. Visa’s global network ensures greater acceptance and reliability.

“This capability is vital for both individual consumers and Nigeria’s expanding small business community, enabling participation in the global economy. “By combining innovation with global reach, Visa continues to connect millions of Nigerians to the world, ensuring their cross-border payments are simple, safe, and seamless.”