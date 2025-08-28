Visa, PEMANDU Forge Alliance To Power Digital Government

Visa and PEMANDU Associates have launched a strategic partnership to fundamentally reshape how governments operate and serve their citizens. This collaboration merges Visa’s global expertise in digital payments and advanced technology with PEMANDU’s proven Big Fast Results methodology, a framework credited with driving successful reforms in over 30 countries.

The alliance is designed to empower governments to rapidly implement cutting-edge solutions in digital payments, digital identity, and data analytics. This will enable streamlined processes, improved revenue systems, and a significant expansion of financial inclusion, ultimately leading to more efficient public services and stronger, more inclusive economies for citizens across West Africa and the broader continent.

Through this partnership, Visa and its technology partners will provide advanced technology on digital payments, data, digital identity, and capacity building, enabling governments to streamline processes, improve revenue collection and disbursements, and strengthen government efficiency, financial inclusion, and service delivery for their citizens.

Vice President & Head, Visa West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, said: “At Visa, we believe digital payments and emerging technologies are powerful enablers of inclusive growth. This partnership with PEMANDU strengthens our commitment to working alongside governments in West Africa and across the continent to accelerate digitisation, drive efficiency, and expand access to essential services.

Together, we can help build stronger, more inclusive economies that deliver better outcomes for citizens.” The Joint Managing Director and Partner at PEMANDU Associates, Ms. Aida Azmi, added: “We look forward to working closely with Visa Government Solutions CEMEA to complement our partnerships with governments on their digitization priorities, mobilizing resources, and accessing Visa’s technology to deliver greater results for their people.”