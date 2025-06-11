Visa, Microsoft Partner To Empower Nigeria’s Fintech Ecosystem

Share

Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, in collaboration with Microsoft, successfully hosted the Microsoft AI Skills Week Hackathon in Lagos, Nigeria.

The initiative is part of a shared commitment to advance AI adoption and innovation in the financial services sector, with a strong focus on compliance, digital transformation, and workforce enablement.

The event brought together over 70 developers and more than 150 CIOs, CTOs, and digital transformation leaders from across Nigeria’s financial services industry. Participants engaged in a series of self-paced learning modules, live sessions, and interactive workshops focused on building real-world, AI-powered solutions.

As part of Microsoft’s AI Skills Week, Visa joined forces with TeKnowledge and GitHub to lead training sessions where participants explored generative AI technologies, including Azure OpenAI and Semantic Kernel. These tools enabled developers to build intelligent, scalable applications for the fintech sector.

The centerpiece of the initiative was a five-hour hackathon, where teams applied Agentic AI and Microsoft Copilot to develop solutions addressing Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance challenges—a critical need within Nigeria’s dynamic financial services ecosystem.

The top-performing teams were evaluated by a panel of fintech and AI experts and received mentorship and potential productisation support to help bring their innovative concepts to market.

“We are driven to support the next generation of fintech leaders in Nigeria and are proud to partner with Microsoft to catalyse technologies that are secure, inclusive, and built for scale,”

said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, Visa West Africa.

“By empowering local talent to harness generative AI and agentic systems, we aim to reshape compliance challenges into competitive differentiators tailored to African markets,”

added Jean Yenga, Senior Manager, Fintech & Digital Partnerships, Visa West & Central Africa.

Ola Williams, Managing Director of Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, also emphasized the broader impact of AI enablement:

“The financial services industry in Nigeria stands as a beacon of innovation and economic growth. Through AI Skills Week and our partnership with Visa, we are equipping developers and industry leaders with the tools to lead transformative change in digital finance.”

The Lagos-based hackathon highlights the strategic alignment between Visa and Microsoft in supporting Africa’s growing fintech ecosystem. By offering hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools and fostering collaboration between industry and technical talent, the program is helping shape a future-ready, inclusive digital economy.

Share