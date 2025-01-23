Visa Invests In Moniepoint To Boost African SMEs

Share

One of Nigeria’s leading business payments and banking services platforms, Moniepoint Inc., has secured an investment from Visa, a global leader in digital payments, according to a press release.

The statement said that the investment marks an important milestone in Visa’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and shaping the future of digital payments while fostering Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) growth across Africa.

“With this investment, Visa supports Moniepoint’s mission to empower African businesses, further accelerating its growth and expansion across the continent.

Moniepoint’s profitable and scalable business model, alongside its strong operational and financial track record, has positioned it as a transformative force in the African fintech ecosystem,” it said.

The statement further said: “This partnership combines Moniepoint’s local expertise and innovative business model with Visa’s global resources and capabilities.

Together, Moniepoint and Visa aim to accelerate the digital transformation of African SMEs, driving financial inclusion and long-term economic prosperity.”

Commenting on the investment, Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., said: “We are thrilled to announce Visa’s investment in Moniepoint.

Visa’s backing is a strong endorsement of our vision to digitize and support African businesses at scale. Together, we aim to deepen financial inclusion, enabling SMEs to access the tools and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Given that about 83% of employment across Africa is in the informal economy, we are very keen to widen access and participation in the formal financial system and drive economic growth across Africa.”

He further said: “Visa’s expertise in global payments and Moniepoint’s proven ability to serve African businesses make this partnership an exciting opportunity in shaping the continent’s economic future even as we pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic financial ecosystem.

We are delighted in joining forces with Visa to enhance the digital payment infrastructure, expanding financial services, and fostering innovation in Africa.”

Andrew Torre, Regional President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa, added: “Moniepoint has built an impressive platform that directly addresses the needs of Africa’s SMEs, a critical segment in enabling economic development.

By making financial services and digital payments more accessible and efficient, Moniepoint is helping transform how businesses operate in Nigeria and beyond.

We are excited to support their next phase of growth and innovation. “Visa’s investment in Moniepoint is the latest example of our long-standing commitment to advancing digital economies in Africa.

We will enable even the smallest businesses to thrive through innovative payment and software solutions that allow SMEs to scale and open new revenue opportunities, while streamlining their operations.”

