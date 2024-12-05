Visa Hosts Demo Day For Second Cohort Of Africa Fintech Accelerator

Share

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has concluded its Demo Day for the second cohort of the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator program.

The event, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, provided a platform for 23 innovative fintech startups to present their groundbreaking solutions to an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, ecosystem enablers, and business partners.

The second cohort’s Demo Day was a culmination of a 12-week intensive program that included training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

The highlights of the event included startup pitches from three batches representing different regions of Africa—West Africa, North Africa, and East & South Africa.

The event served as a pivotal moment for the participants of the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator program, offering unparalleled visibility and opportunities for growth and investment.

By showcasing their innovative solutions to a curated audience of key ecosystem players and potential funding partners, the startups gained valuable exposure.

