Visa Fees Are Non-Refundable – US Embassy

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday reemphasised its initial statement that visa fees are non-refundable.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the mission stated that the policy aligns with global practices and the fees cover application costs regardless of approval.

New Telegraph reports that the development was in response to questions surrounding the non-refundable nature of US visa fees.

The US Mission to Nigeria, however, assured Nigerians that each case is reviewed thoroughly and fairly.

For best results, the Mission urged Nigerian visa applicants to prepare their applications carefully.

The statement read: “We hear your concerns regarding US visa application fees. Like most countries, the US visa fees cover the cost of processing the application, regardless of the outcome.

“While fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, each application is reviewed thoroughly and fairly.”