Spending for air travel and lodging has slowed amid general economic uncertainty, Visa executives have said, adding that weaker currencies and a shift in the Easter and Ramadan holidays into the April quarter also affected travel volume.

Speaking with the media at the presentation of the company’s latest quarterly financial statement, Visa’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Suh, said: “Obviously the situation is quite fluid, and we’re monitoring the data very closely.

The Visa Chief that there has been “a meaningful slowdown” in Canadians traveling to the U.S. Visa, the largest card network, also said that in early April consumers chose to “pull forward” some of their planned expenditures in certain categories, including electronics.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on U.S. trading partners are widely expected to boost prices on many goods, unless they’re reversed or mitigated, which likely prompted the pre-impact spending burst Visa and other companies have noted.

Visa executives sought to emphasize during the event that U.S. consumers are still spending – and showing no signs of a broad retrenchment – despite the lack of macroeconomic clarity into 2025.

“Consumer spending has been resilient and strong, but there’s much uncertainty,” Visa CEO Ryan McInerney said. Visa’s fiscal second-quarter net income decreased two per c3nt over the year-ago quarter to $4.6 billion, as net revenue rose nine per cent to $9.6 billion, according to the report.

Visa also said the constant dollar value of payments rose eight per cent over the previous quarter, with credit volume climbing six per cent and debit volume increasing nine per cent.

