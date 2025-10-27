Visa Direct’s Stablecoin Prefunding Option To Boost Cross-Border Payments

The way businesses fund cross-border payments is about to get faster, smarter and more flexible, as Visa, over the weekend, announced it will launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct, its global money movement platform that connects 11B eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets.

According to a press release, this capability gives businesses a new way to move money globally – unlocking liquidity and modernizing treasury operations for the digitalfirst economy. The statement said: “For decades, moving money across borders has depended on slow, costly systems that tie up capital in advance. With this pilot, Visa Direct is testing stablecoins as a new funding source.

The goal: reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.” “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long” said Chris Newkirk, President, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions, Visa.

“Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.” The company disclosed in the statement that stablecoin prefunding frees businesses from parking large fiat balances in advance, keeping capital working while still ensuring payouts are covered.

It also said that the initiative will enable institutions to move money in minutes instead of days, thus making liquidity management more dynamic and responsive.

Other benefits of the initiative, according to the statement are predictability and lower costs. “The Visa Direct stablecoin pilot builds on Visa’s broader commitment to building the future of money movement: one that is faster, more flexible and designed for the digital-first world.

By combining the scale and trust of Visa’s global network with the programmability of blockchain and by partnering with leading payment providers on prefunding use cases, Visa is helping modernize cross-border payments for businesses, financial institutions and consumers worldwide,” the statement added.