Visa Denial: CDS’ Participation Would Have Boosted Troops’ Mental Strength – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, participation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in the just-concluded Invictus Games in Canada would have added significant mental strength to Nigerian troops.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Canada’s decision to deny the Defence Chief a visa to attend the international multi-sport event for wounded and sick military service personnel, both serving and retired.

In a statement on Monday by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau clarified that contrary to some reports, only three officers and 21 players, including a physiotherapist, were scheduled to participate.

The DHQ lamented the exclusion of the team leader, captain, and physiotherapist from the Games, despite their crucial roles.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to address and debunk recent allegations regarding the Nigerian Military’s request for visas to attend the Invictus Games in Canada.

“Recently, the Nigerian Military received an invitation to participate in the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. Our team, comprising three officers and 21 players, including a team physiotherapist, eagerly looked forward to this opportunity.

“As the only African nation participating in the Games, the Invictus Games Foundation catered for our team’s accommodation and feeding needs, along with those of other participating nations.

“However, despite our best efforts, only 14 members of the team, excluding the team leader, captain, and physiotherapist, were granted visas,” the statement read.

The DHQ emphasized that the absence of seven athletes who had the potential to excel did not stop the team from returning home with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

“Notwithstanding this setback, our team’s outstanding performance earned Nigeria gold, silver, and bronze medals, proudly placing our nation and Africa on the global map of the Invictus Games.”

The DHQ further highlighted that the participation of General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the CDS, would have significantly boosted the mental strength of Nigerian troops.

“It is on record that the Chief of Defence Staff has initiated laudable efforts to boost the morale of our service personnel who risk their lives to protect our nation and its people.

“The Invictus Foundation Centre (the first in Africa), currently under construction, is part of this initiative to provide care and mental healing for our wounded personnel.”

Gusau also urged the public to disregard malicious allegations and support the efforts of the Armed Forces in enhancing national security and promoting the welfare of servicemen and women, especially those who have sustained various degrees of injuries while protecting the nation.

“The need for accurate information at this time cannot be overemphasized,” it added.

