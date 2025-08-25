Visa Denial: Ajadi’s Legal Team Writes U.S. Embassy, Demands Review

The legal team of Nigerian business mogul and former gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has written to the United States (US) Embassy demanding a formal review of the recent visa denial issued to Ajadi and his wife, Mrs Oyindamola Motunrola Ajadi.

In a strongly worded application dated August 18, 2025, the law firm Izunya Izunya & Co., signed by the head of the chamber, Barrister Isaac Izunya, the couple’s lawyer, alleged that the refusal was “erroneous, issued without specific reasons, and in violation of bilateral diplomatic principles.”

The demands addressed to the U.S. Consular General at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, requested the embassy to exercise supervisory powers to review the decision, whih was premised on Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

To reinforce the demands, the letter was also copied to the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja, urging high-level intervention.

Ajadi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited — with business interests spanning beverage manufacturing, real estate, entertainment (Bullion Records), and sports (boxing promotions) — and his wife had applied for a U.S. business visa following an official invitation from Tunnad Properties, a registered American real estate company.

According to documents attached to the demands, including the invitation letter dated May 15, 2025, the couple fulfilled all requirements, submitted all relevant documents, and answered questions at the Abuja visa interview.

Despite this, the couple was issued a refusal notice on August 4, 2025, citing Section 214(b), which presumes visa applicants may not return to their home country unless they demonstrate strong ties.

Barrister Izunya, however, argued that the embassy’s denial letter was “vague, generic, and improperly drafted,” failing to contain the names, application numbers, or passport details of the applicants.

He maintained that the decision did not tie the cited law to the Ajadis’ case and thus fell short of international best practices.

“We refuse to admit that the United States of America, the most powerful country on planet earth, will issue a visa denial letter without being properly addressed to the applicant and without reason for such denial,” the demands read.

The legal team further noted that both Ajadi and his wife have established strong ties to Nigeria, with ongoing businesses locally and investments in Grenada and the United Kingdom. According to them, the absence of specific grounds for denial violates the spirit of the Nigeria–U.S. visa reciprocity agreement.

The demands warned that the refusal has caused “psychological trauma and pain” to the applicants, who, it argues, were denied transparency in the process.

Among the prayers submitted, the legal team demanded that the Consular General:

1. Review the CCTV footage of the visa interview and the audio tape.

2. Re-examine all documents submitted by the applicants.

3. Provide clear, specific reasons if the denial must stand.

This development comes just some days after Ajadi himself publicly accused the U.S. of using visa applications as a tool for “economic exploitation and second colonisation.”

Speaking in Ogun State, he had decried the practice of collecting full visa fees from Nigerians while issuing mass printout denials without stating the applicant’s identity. claimed the process is not a transparent justification.

“Nigerians are financing the American system,” Ajadi said. “The visa fee is $185 per person, non-refundable. Multiply that by hundreds of thousands of applicants every year, and it becomes a billion-naira pipeline flowing from Nigeria straight into American coffers.

“My name is unique, just like every applicant’s. Each individual deserves a letter stating clear reasons for denial. What we have instead is not transparency but institutional deception. Nigerians deserve better.”

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja is yet to respond to either Ajadi’s public allegations or his legal team’s demands. But observers note that the matter is rapidly evolving from a personal grievance into a larger diplomatic question about fairness, transparency, and reciprocity in international visa regimes.