Visa Brings 2023 AFCON Trophy To Nigeria

Visa, the world leader in digital payments and sponsors of 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire, recently welcomed its partners and lovers of African football in Nigeria to an exclusive viewing of the AFCON trophy.

The trophy arrived in Lagos on Thursday, December 14. As part of the activities for the tour, the trophy made its first stop in Nigeria at the Lagos State Government house, and was presented to the Governor of Lagos State,

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa, further reiterating Visa’s continued support for sports in Nigeria.