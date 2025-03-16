Visa Ban: Fani-Kayode Slams Trump’s Govt Over Alleged Plans To Sanction Nigeria

Share

Amid the travel restriction slammed on over 43 countries across the world, the former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday heavily criticized the United States (US) government under the leadership of President Donald Trump over reports that they considering sanctions against Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph recals that the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Sub-committee on Africa, recently urged President Trump to impose sanctions, citing alleged mass killings of Christians in Nigeria.

According to Sub-committee Chairman Chris Smith, Nigerians account for 90 per cent of Christians killed worldwide annually.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode questioned the rationale behind the proposed sanctions, alleging that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organizations in Nigeria, including Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“First, you confess that USAID is funding Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terrorist organizations in Nigeria, and now you say you want to impose sanctions on us for the very same terrorist activities that your USAID is funding,” he said.

The former minister further criticized U.S. foreign policy, describing it as inconsistent and driven by an obsession with power and control.

