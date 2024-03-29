VIS Removes 50 Rickety Buses From Lagos Roads

The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has removed 50 rickety commercial buses better known as danfo from roads in the state. Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who shared photos of the buses in a post on his X handle yesterday, said, “The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation on Wednesday targeting unroadworthy vehicles across the state.

“Over 50 rickety commercial vehicles, focused on vehicles that failed to meet the prescribed minimum roadworthiness standards as seen in its brakes, wipers, lights, shocks, and tyres, as stipulated in the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.”

He listed the enforcement locations to include Costain, Ikorodu Road, Ojuelegba, Yaba, Oyingbo, Ikeja, and Ojodu Berger. “Some defiant commercial vehicle drivers resisted to be apprehended and in the cause of their high headedness damaged the patrol vans belonging to the VIS command,” the media aide said.