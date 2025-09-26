Rosulullah (saw,), is reported to have said, A person neglecting his Salaat, even though he makes it later, shall remain in hell for a period of One ” Hugb ” A hug is equal to eighty years of three hundred and sixty days each, and a day in the hereafter shall equal one thousand years of the world. Abdul laith samarqandi is responsible for the Hadith in which Rosulullah ( saw), is reported to have said, Fardh Salaat intentionally is written on the gate of hell, which he must enter, ibn Abbas ran, narrates that once Rosulullah ( saw), said Pray, Oh Allah! cause not anyone of us to be a wretched destitute, he then said :

Do you know how is a wretched destitute, at the request of the conpanions, he explained to them, saying, A wretched destitute is he who neglect his Salaat in Islam there is nothing for him ” in another Hadith, it said, Allah will not care a bit for the person who has been neglecting Salaat intentionally and for him shall be an awful doom, It is reported in a Hadith that ten persons will be specially tormented and one of them will be the person who neglect his Salaat, it is sad that his hands will be tied while angels shall smile him on his face and back.

Paradise will tell him, I me thee is no room for you and hell will say to him, come to me, you are for me and I am for you, it is also reported that there is a valley in the hell named Lamlam, this valley is infected with serpents as fat as the neck of a camel and as long as one month’s journey, A person neglecting Salaat shall be tormented in the valley, I another Hadith it is reported that there is a vale in Hell.

Which is known as the pit of Grief, it is infested with scorpions of the size of a mule. This place is also meant for tormenting the people who neglect Salaat, Of course, there is nothing to worry about if the most merciful Allah pardons the sins, but are we really prepared to ask for His pardon?