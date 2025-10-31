Virtues Of Solaat

Path N’t: Rosulullah, ( saw) says Salaat is the pillar of Islam and it has ten virtues, it brightens the face, is a light of the heart, health and freshness for the body, a company in the grave, a means for descent of Allah’s mercy, a key to Heaven, a weight for the scales of good deeds, a means of winning Allah’s pleasure, a price of paradise and a protection against the fire of Hell,

A person who is particular about Salaat, in fact, establishes Deen and one who neglect it demolishes so to say, the structure of Deen. According to one Hadith, there is healing in Salaat, Once Rosulullah ( saw), saw Abu Huraira ( rta) lyingon his stomach, he said to him, Are you suffering from stomach pain?, he replied in the affirmative, the prophet said, then get up and busy yourself in Salaat, for that will heal you.

Once ROSULULLAH in his dream saw paradise and heard the footsteps of Billal rta, next morning he said to Billal, what deed of yours helped you to follow me even to paradise? He replied, when my Wuduh lapses even at night I perform fresh Wudhu and say as many rakaat of Naflat Salaat as I can. Safiri writes, the Ange address a person who misses Fajr as, O you wrongdoer, and one who neglect zuhr youose and one who ignore Asr as, O you transgressor and one who vomits Magrib as You Kafir and one who does not say Ishaa, so O you violator of Allah’s commandments.