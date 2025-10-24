Virtues Of Solaat

Anas ( rd ) narrates that he heard the Holy prophet saw, saying when a person offers his Salaat to its fixed hour with proet Wudhu, with humility and submission and with Qiyaam, Ruku and Sujud done satisfactorily, then such a Salaat rises up in a bright and beautiful from and blesses the person I word.

May Allah guard you as you Have guarded me, on the other hand if a person is not punctual with his Salaat nor does he perform wudhu, Qiyaam, Ruku and Sujud properly, then Salaat rises up in an ugly and dark shape and curse the person saying, May Allah ruin you as you have ruined me.

Then it is flung back like a dirty ragat the face of the person. Lucky are those whose Salaat is so perfect in all respects that this most important worship of Allah would pray for them, But what would one say about the Salaat which most of the people perform, they go into sajdah direct from Ruku and they hardly lift their head from the first Sajdah when they go for the second like a crow pecking at something, the curse that such a person deserves is mentioned in this Hadith when the Salaat is cursing us, then why complain of our downfall, This is why the condition of the.

Muslims is deteriorating day by day in every nook and corner of the world. The same description is given in another Hadith, with the addition that a Salaat offered by a person with sincerity and devotion rises up highly illuminated the gates of Heaven are let open for its reception, and then it intercedes before Allah for his devotee.