Virtues Of Solaat

Abdullah bin Masood RA, says, if one wishes to meet Allah on the day of judgment as a Muslim, he must say his Salaat at a place where Azaan is called out, a Masjid as Allah has prescribed through his prophet (Saw). Such practices which are notthing but guidance through and through, and Salaat (with Jamaat) is one of them.

If you start saying your Salaat at your houses, as so and so is doing, then you will be discarding the Sunnah of Rosulullah (saw), and no sooner you desert his Sunnah than you go astray. When a person performs Wudhu correctly and then leaves for the Masjid at each step that he does, he gets one blessing and has one sin wiped out.

During the lifetime of Rosulullah (saw), no one would miss Jamaat except an open Munafiq or a real invalid. Even the Munafiq dared not miss the Jamaat and a sick person who could be taken to Masjid with the help of two men would be helped to join Jamaat.

This shows the extreme vigilance of the sahabah over their Salaat with Jamaat, even a sick person was brought to Masjid somehow or other, even though it needed two men to help him, this concern was quite natural when they found Rasulullai (saw), himself so very particular about it.

It is said that when Rasulullai (saw), was on his deathbed, and he repeatedly fainted, he succeeded in making Wudhu after several attempts and though he could hardly stand, went to Masjid with the help of Abbas RA), and another companion, Abdul Baker RA), led the Salaat at his instance, and he himself joined the Jamaat.

Abu Darda RA), narrates that Rasulullai (saw) once said to him, Worship your Lord as if you see him before you, count yourself among the dead, beware of the curse of the wronged ones and, even if you could crawl to Masjid, do not Miss Isha and Fajr Salaat with Jamaat.

It is said in another Hadith, Ishaa and Fajr are very heavy on those who are Munafiq, If they knew the reward of the Jamaat they would go to the Masjid and join the Jamaat, even if they had to crawl.