Virtues Of Solaat

Abdullah bin Amr (RA) narrates that once Rosulullah (.Saw) while talking Salaat said for devotee Salaat shall on the day of judgment, be a light for him, an argument in his favour, and a means of his deliverance, whereas there will be no light, no defence and no deliverance from door. For one who does not guard his Salaat and he shall meet the fate of Pharaoh, Hammaan and Ubbay.

Everybody knows that Praraoh the big disbeliever had been so arrogant that he proclaimed himself, Lord the Highest and made his people worship him. Hammaan was his chief minister and accomplice, Ubbay bin khalaf was the most active and severest enemy of Islam among the disbeliever of Makkah before Hijrah.

He used to announce to Rosulullah (Saw), most insolently, I have reared a horse, which I feed very well, I will slay you one day riding on its back, Once Rosulullah (Saw) replied to him, Inshallah you shall meet your end at my hands, in the battle of Uhud, he ran about the field in search of Rosulullah (Saw) saying, If Muhammad (Saw), is not slain today, then stand no chance of surviving.

He at last found Rosulullah (Saw), and advanced to attack him, The companions wanted to finish him before he reached Rosulullah. Rosulullah (Saw) stopped them, when he came near, Rosulullah took a spear from one of the companions and struck him, causing a little scratch on his neck.

He staggered and fell down from his horse and then fled towards his camp crying, By Allah, Muhammad (Saw) has killed me; his people tried to console him and told him it was only a bruise and there was nothing to worry about, but he would say, Muhammad (Saw) had once announced to me in Mekkah that he would kill me by Allah, had he only spat at me, I would be no more.