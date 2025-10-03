Virtues Of Solaat

Abu Huraira ( RA) narrates that he heard Rasulullai (saw) saying there is no place in Islam for a person who doesn’t say his Salaat, and there is no Salaat without wudhu. Also there is no Islam in a person when there is no Salaat.

The position of salaat in Islam is that of the head in a body. Let those who do not offer Salaat, and not only call themselves Muslims, but also boast of their being champions of the Muslim cause, ponder over those words of the Holy Prophet ( saw ). They dream of reviving the past glory of Islam, but would not care to know how rividlg the people responsible for that ory stuck to the practices of Islam.

Abdullah bin Abbas (RA) suffered from cataract of the eye, people told him that the disease could be treated but he would have to miss his Salaat for a few days, he said, this is not possible, I have heard Rosulullah saying, A person who doesn’t say his Salaat shall stand before Allah while Allah shall be angry with him.

The companions of Rosulullah would rather like to go blind than to forego Salaat, ( thought permissible under such circumstances) even for a few days, When on his last day Umar RA, was stabbed to by a Majoos, he often remained unconscious and eventually died due to excessive bleeding, while on his death bed, he was made conscious of the approaching Salaat hours and he performed Salaat in that very condition and would remark.

There is no place in Islam for a person who doesn’t say his Salaat, these days it is considered unkind and improper to induce the patient or even allow him to say his Salaat, what a world of different is thee between the view points and approach of the Muslims of thee two ages.