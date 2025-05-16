Virtues of Hajj

Share

Allah, the Most High, said: “ And proclaim to the people the Hajj [pilgrimage]; they will come to you on foot and on every lean camel; they will come from every distant [mountain] pass.”* (al-Hajj: 27) Ibn Umar (radiyallaahu ‘anhumaa) said that Allaah’s Messenger (salallaahu `alaihi wassallam) said: “Islaam is built upon five:

To testify that none has the right of worship except Allaah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allaah; to establish the Salaah; to pay the Zakaah; to perform Hajj and to fast the month of Ramadaan.”

The Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon Him) said ” He who came to this House (the Ka’bah) (with the intention in performing Hajj) without speaking or committing indecencies, would return (free from sin) as on the day his mother bore him. ” (Muslim, 2/3129) The Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon Him) said that:

“An accepted Hajj has no reward except Paradise.” – [Sahih-al-Bukhari & Sahih-al-Muslim] The Prophet (Peace be upon Him) was asked: “Which deed is the best?”

He replied, “Faith in Allah and His Messenger.” Then he was asked: “What is next?” He replied, “Jihad (holy fighting) in the Cause of Allah.” Then he was asked, “What is after that?”

He replied, ” Hajj Mabrur (an accepted pilgrimage) .” The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon Him) said, “( The performance of) ‘Umrah is an expiation for the sins committed between it and the previous ‘Umrah; and the reward of Hajj Mabrur ( one accepted) is nothing but Jannah.”* (Bukhari and Muslim) The Prophet (Peace be upon Him) said, ‘ Follow up the Hajj and Umrah, because they certainly remove poverty and sins as fire separates the impurities from iron, gold and silver.’* (Tirmidhi, Ibne Khuzaimah, Ibne Hibbaan)

The Prophet (Peace be upon Him) said, ‘ Follow up between the Hajj and Umrah, because certainly succession between the two of them increases the life span and dispels poverty and sins as fire removes impurities. ’ (Baihaqi) The Prophet (Peace be upon Him) said“O Amr! Do you not know that embracing Islam washes away all sins committed before it (during disbelief). And that migration (Hijrah) washes away all sins committed before it. And that Haj wipes out all sins committed before it.

“[Muslim] The Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said “ When you meet anyone who has performed Hajj, greet him, shake hands with him, and beseech him to pray for the forgiveness of your sins before he reaches his home, because he is in the state that decision of forgiveness has been taken for him. ” (Musnad Ahmed)

