The Federal Government on Monday disclosed that virtually all Nigerians are at risk of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, given that one of the risk factors of the eye disease is African ancestry.

Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness and the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

It is an eye condition in which the optic nerve is progressively and irreversibly damaged, resulting in loss of peripheral vision in the beginning and blindness at advanced stages.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, made the disclosure at a press briefing in commemoration of World Glaucoma Week, themed, “Uniting for a glaucoma-free world; see the future clearly.”

Represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Akpan Nse stated, the minister noted that the ministry recently developed and launched the National Glaucoma Screening and Treatment Guidelines to offer clinical and programmatic guidance for glaucoma screening and management.

He said: “Glaucoma is reported to affect an estimated 60.5 million people worldwide, about 87 per cent of which are living in developing countries. The Nigerian blindness and visual impairment survey 2005-2007 reported that over 4.2 per cent of the Nigerian population were blind; 16.7 per cent was due to glaucoma.

“The risk factors associated with glaucoma include African ancestry, which means virtually all Nigerians are at risk and increasing age (over 40 years). Recent studies are reporting an earlier onset of the disease and a more severe course in persons of African descent.

“Additional risk factors include a family history of glaucoma, elevated eye pressure, medical conditions that predispose a person to glaucoma such as diabetes and hypertension, refractive errors, eye injuries, thin corneas and prolonged use of corticosteroid eye drops.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, keenly aware of this data, the specific factors that put Nigerians at risk of vision loss amongst others, has worked assiduously over the years by supporting and implementing targeted screening, public awareness programs, advocacy, improving patient journey through the health system, leverage technology and setting research priorities to improve patient outcomes.

“This week, we aim to educate the public about glaucoma, the importance of regular eye check-ups and offer screening and spectacles where required.”

Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Daju Kachollom, who was represented by the National Coordinator, National Eye Health Programme at the ministry, Oteri Okolo, urged Nigerians to take action by scheduling a routine comprehensive eye exam to prevent vision loss caused by glaucoma.

“Many of us have close family or friends who were diagnosed with glaucoma at a late stage. The impact on their vision and life is often significant and a stark reminder of how crucial early detection is.

“This experience should fuel our passion for raising awareness about this condition and advocating for regular eye check-ups.”

