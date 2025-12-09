Virtual Cinema Platform Moves For Positive Disruptions In Entertainment

With the intention to change the face of cinema in Africa, a virtual platform, Circuits TV, has finalized plans to position African cinema as a platform for economic growth, job creation and an entertainment centre.

The fast-rising virtual cinema platform has also sparked a new economic conversation in Nollywood after revealing a welfare intervention that delivers monthly pay for life and comprehensive health insurance to ageing screen icons.

Speaking at a roundtable with journalists in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer of Circuits, Mrs Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, said Circuits’ broader strategy was to position African cinema as a platform for economic growth, job creation and global market expansion.

She described Circuits as “Africa’s first true pan-african virtual cinema scheduled, pay-per-view, and designed to protect intellectual property while expanding revenue channels for filmmakers.

With content library from Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia etc, we have shown that we are a truly Pan-African company” “Films premiere on the platform at specific times, mirroring the experience of physical cinema attendance.

“When you buy a film on Circuits, you are paying for a scheduled seat, not random access,” she said. “That ensures creators receive real-time, measurable income.”

The COO noted that the platform’s limited-release model, in which films remain available only for a set period, has increased scarcity value and improved yield for producers. But the greatest financial battle, she stressed, remained piracy.

“In one day, we can record 10,000 infringements, and we take down more than 9,900 almost within minutes” she said. “In under a year, we removed over one million illegal channels and URLs. Without this fight, creators cannot earn what they truly deserve, and the economy cannot grow.”

Circuits’ state-focused creative development programme is another economic pillar. Ekiti State was the first to commit $15 million to the Ekiti State Creative Impact Fund, which will train residents, produce state-owned content and drive new Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Fifteen other states are in the pipeline and are at different levels of conversation” Bibowei-Osuobeni said. “This is not another government project, this is a commercially anchored system that builds jobs, strengthens state finances and gives young people paid digital skills.”

She said the rollout begins in January, with projections that thousands of young people across participating states will enter creative and technical employment pipelines.

In December, Circuits will debut its most ambitious distribution experiment, working with its theatrical distribution partner, Blue Pictures: a community cinema model for Agesinkole: King of Thieves Part 2.

The platform also secured rights to reintroduce the blockbuster after the part one sold hundreds of thousands of tickets in the cinemas when it released. “We are taking cinema to communities across the South-West halls, event centres, town squares at N3,000 outside Lagos and N4,000 within Lagos,” she explained.

“We want families at the grassroots to experience Nigerian film at a price they can afford. This is an economic inclusion model.” The platform will also stream AFCON matches to more than 100,000 viewers who join the waitlist at no cost. “It is part of testing massmarket digital behaviour in a tough economy,” she said.

A new Kids’ Corner launches in January to deepen family-oriented content consumption and expand subscription value. Through a partnership with NIHOTOUR, Circuits is enabling digital training for hospitality and tourism workers nationwide. “Entertainment technology must serve multiple sectors,” Bibowei-Osuobeni said.

“If we strengthen tourism training digitally, we expand another job-creating value chain.” The LaunchPad programme, Circuits’ flagship youth employment scheme, has also on-boarded more than 1,600 trainees, with hundreds already earning stipends in digital marketing, customer support, content operations and technical roles across more than 25 states.

“Our goal is one million young Nigerians empowered within 18 months. Creativity and digital work are now economic lifelines,” she said. Bibowei-Osuobeni said Circuits’ long-term vision is to anchor a combined creative-technology-tourism economic network.

On insurance welfare for Nolywood veterans, she said the initiative was aimed at correcting decades of financial injustice in Nigeria’s multibillion-naira film sector.

She said the pension-style support for three industry pioneers, Chief Pete Edochie, Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) and Chief Lere Paimo, signals a structural shift in how African cinema accounts for those who built its cultural and commercial value but grew old without institutional protection.