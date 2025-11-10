Virgy Etiaba Foundation Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

The former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Virgy Etiaba’s foundation has joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of the State.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Monday, November 10, and made available to newsmen in Akwa.

The statement reads, With immense joy and gratitude to Almighty God, I congratulate you on having won your re-election in all 21 local government areas of our State.

“Having secured a total of 422,664 votes, significantly more than your closest rival, Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I appreciate God as you become the third Governor in Anambra’s history since 1999 to win a second term in office, with an unprecedented seventy-three per cent of the votes cast.

“I proudly commend your visionary leadership and the peaceful conduct of the election in our very dear State, just as I look forward to further sterling performance from you in your second term.