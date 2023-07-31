Virgin Atlantic picks CMs for Nigeria, Brazil

Virgin Atlantic has appointed Yann Stirton as country manager for Nigeria. Also, Justin Bell was appointed as Country Manager for Brazil, the airline’s latest route network. Yann has worked for Virgin Atlantic for the past 12 years, holding various roles in the operations and commercial departments in the United Kingdom.

A statement by the company’s Manager, International Marketing and Communications, Darrin Thomas explained that Yann began at the airline’s contact centre before progressing to commercial roles in the groups and partnership team.

Also, she has been in the airline’s corporate sales team as an account manager before taking the lead in corporate sales development, leading strategy and working very closely with the airline’s joint venture partners. Head of International, Virgin Atlantic, Liezl Gericke said: “I am delighted to have Yann leading the Nigerian market. I know he will bring incredible passion, energy and a wealth of experience to this role.”