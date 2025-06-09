Viral Video: We Treated, Discharged Victim Same Day – FMC

Share

The management, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, has said the accident victim bleeding from his head in a viral video where health workers at the emergency unit displayed unprofessional conduct, was treated and discharged on the same day.

Head of Clinical Services FMC Abuja, Dr. Bioku Muftau who spoke to newsmen on Monday, insisted he couldn’t divulge information on what transpired, due to the ongoing investigation on conduct of the hospital staff who were on duty at the Emergency unit at the time the patient was brought in.

He said: “The patient before he left the hospital, he was okay. At least the one with the injury on the head, even in fact the same day he left the hospital. He was stabilized. The others had minor injuries they didn’t present for treatment.

“The Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, has directed that the incident be investigated and it’s ongoing so I don’t want to preempt what will come out of the investigation for now.

“We’re going to investigate thoroughly that’s why we don’t want to pass comments on some of what you saw in the video, at least for now.”

Muftau who disclosed that eight staff comprising of four doctors, two nurses and two health assistants were currently being investigated, added that the figure may or may not increase as the investigation progresses.

Speaking in defense of general staff attitude to patients, he argued that the hospital conducts organisational training including attitudinal training for all staff on a regular basis

Muftau added that as part of the hospital’s commitment to patient care and safety, they were several platforms for patients to forward their complaints which according to him, were resolved almost immediately.

“For this hospital, we don’t take the complaints of patients or relatives with levity. As a matter of fact, the hospital has various platforms to complain.

“We have our QR code you can just scan it with your phone, write your assessment of the service that is provided. We have multiple phone numbers everywhere in the hospital, in the ward, in the clinic.

“We resolve complaints real time. In addition to that, we have Whatsapp groups, a multiple of them, for each ward and also for the entire hospital that if there’s any complaint anywhere, it will be communicated to the platform and the problem will be resolved. The hospital has a very strong and high dream or mission.

“A hospital that wants to become world class hospital, we don’t take it with levity, the treatment of patient. We know that patient satisfaction is at the center or core of our mission and vision in this Federal Medical Center project so we don’t take the patient satisfaction with levity.”

Asked if the hospital, especially the emergency unit was overwhelmed and lacks adequate staff, Muftau said “this hospital is blessed with a lot of staff. As I speak with you, we have over a hundred consultants in various specialties.”

While explaining that the emergency unit tho small has enough staff to man it, the Head of Clinical Services disclosed ongoing plans to expand the unit both in terms of infrastructure and health workers.

“When we expand, then government will provide the necessary staff to take care of those spots.”

