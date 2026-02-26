Viral Video: Umahi Denies Deploying Police To Settle Personal Scores – Aide

Minister of Works David Umahi has denied deploying policemen against one Mrs. Tracy Ohiri to settle personal scores over a campaign debt, contrary to the narrative being pushed by Omoyele Sowore on social media.

Umahi, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, in Abakaliki, said that the police, acting within their constitutional mandate to maintain law and order and investigate complaints, acted on a petition submitted by his lawyer, arrested Ohiri, and invited her in line with standard procedures for taking statements.

The statement noted that the woman’s accounts have been inconsistent, contradictory, and lacking coherence, a fact widely observed by members of the public who have followed the matter over time.

According to the statement:

“The Media Office of the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has taken note of a video currently being circulated by Omoyele Sowore, in which he attempts to publicly confront and provoke the Minister over a matter already before the appropriate authorities.

For clarity and public record, the allegations referenced by Mr. Sowore were made by one Mrs. Tracy Ohiri and have been in the public space since last year. These claims, bordering on alleged assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been repeatedly published through social media videos and writings.

It is important to state that her accounts have been inconsistent, contradictory, and lacking coherence, a fact that has been widely observed by members of the public who have followed the matter over time.

Contrary to the misleading narrative being pushed by Sowore, the Honourable Minister did not deploy the police to settle any personal score. The Nigeria Police Force, acting within its constitutional mandate to maintain law and order and investigate complaints, acted on a petition submitted by the Minister’s lawyer, arrested her, and invited the Minister in line with standard procedure for statements.

Mr. Sowore’s attempt to dramatize this lawful process by staging a public spectacle is a familiar pattern of performative activism aimed at gaining attention rather than seeking truth. The Minister, consistent with his character and respect for due process, declined to be drawn into theatrics and calmly disengaged.

As it stands, the matter is under police investigation, where facts will determine the outcome.

Activism, in its true sense, is not about indiscriminate attacks on public office holders or chasing relevance. It is about integrity, balance, and a genuine commitment to justice without prejudice or personal bias.”

The statement concluded that the Minister of Works remains fully committed to transparency, respect for the rule of law, and uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.