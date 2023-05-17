Viral Video Of Personnel Flogging Woman, Misleading – Osun Police

The Osun State Police Command has debunked a viral video which showed policemen beating a woman, describing it as an old video.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, the woman that was beaten, Tola Abdulazeez was standing beside a police patrol van.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola in a statement signed and and made available to journalists, in Osogbo, on Wednesday said the trending video on social media was an incident that occured in Iwo during the COVID-19 lockdown in April, 2020.

The statement reads, “The Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the trending video on social media was the video of an incident that happened in Iwo during the COVID-19 lockdown in April, 2020.

“The Policemen involved were made to face the force disciplinary measures and they have been sanctioned accordingly.

“The police Command wishes to state that the video is misinforming and misleading, which is a calculated attempt to incite members of the public against police.”

While warning against the spreading of false information, Longe enjoined the members of the public to disregard the viral video as such could trigger members of the public’s anger against the police.

On her part, the victim of the incident, Tola Abdulazeez stated that the trending video has brought about memories she had tried to let go.

In her words, “Reminiscing this moment has not been easy.

“This video trending again is bringing about memories I have tried to let go. I was brutally brutalized but Nigerians stood for me. Nigerians condemned the act and supported me with their voices. Thank you all again.”

She said that despite the action taken by the Nigeria Police, the damages awarded by the Federal High Court has not been paid to her.